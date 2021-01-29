12 recoveries and 7 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the municipality with 147 active cases of the virus as of January 28th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, three recoveries were also reported over the last 24 hours. That leaves the region with 39 active cases of COVID-19.

Across Alberta, 543 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Thursday from more than 11,000 tests. The testing positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 4.6 per cent. There are 594 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 110 in intensive care.