The decision has been made to completely cancel the 2021 Alberta Summer Games. The event was originally planned for July 2020 in Lethbridge and was already postponed once last year.

President of the Lethbridge Summer Games Society Rick Blakeley commends the board for its desire to plan a modified Games for this summer. However, he says it’s just not possible to stage a safe, responsible and meaningful event as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We recognize this cancellation is frustrating and disappointing news for athletes, coaches, officials, parents, partners, sponsors and our volunteers. The COVID-19 pandemic continues with so much uncertainty making this decision exceedingly difficult.”