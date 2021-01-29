Firefighters in Peace River had to battle both a blaze and the elements Thursday. The Town of Peace River says the fire department responded to a fire at the Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC Dealership around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke coming from the body shop at the rear of the building. A masonry firewall between the body shop and the rest of the dealership prevented fire and smoke from entering the main area.

“There was extensive damage to the body shop interior and contents but with the firewall in place, and the fire doors closed, the rest of the building suffered no noticeable damage,” says Fire Chief Tim Harris.

Harris adds the majority of crews were on scene for around five hours, which presented its own unique set of challenges, with the temperatures dipping down below -40 degrees with the windchill.

“These conditions are very hard on firefighters and their equipment, with hoses, nozzles, and breathing apparatus freezing up, as well as the toll that the cold places on the crews.”

One firefighter suffered an injury after a fall in the icy conditions. No other injuries were reported.