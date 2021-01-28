20 recoveries and 12 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the municipality with 152 active cases of the virus as of January 27th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, one recovery and three new cases were also reported over the last 24 hours. That leaves the region with 45 active cases of COVID-19.

There was also one death reported in the AHS North zone as of Wednesday, which pushes the zone total to 108. Province-wide, seven additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported from December 30, 2020, January 25, January 26, and January 27, 2021.

Across Alberta, 461 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Wednesday from more than 12,000 tests. The testing positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 3.74 per cent. There are 591 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 112 in intensive care.