COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two more locations in the Peace Country.

According to Alberta Health, five cases are linked to an outbreak at Ovintiv Canada Pipestone in Wembley. Of these, four are active and one is recovered.

There are also two cases linked to an outbreak at Stone Brook Lodge in Grimshaw, which is a supportive living facility for people with mild or moderate dementia. Both cases at Stone Brook Lodge are considered active.

According to the province, outbreaks are still in place at the QEII Hospital, Grande Prairie Care Centre, and Prairie Lake Supportive Living, as well as the High Prairie Health Complex, Peace River Correctional Centre, and Sugarplum Tree Daycare in Peace River.

Outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are two or more cases, while non-medical facilities, including places like work camps, are listed when there are five or more cases. Outbreaks are declared over when four weeks have passed since the last case was identified.