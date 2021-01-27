18 recoveries and 12 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from Alberta Health Service shows the municipality with 160 active cases of the virus as of January 26th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two recoveries and a single new case were also reported over the last 24 hours. That leaves the region with 43 active cases of COVID-19.

There were also three more deaths reported in the AHS North zone as of Tuesday, which pushes the zone total to 107. Province-wide, 12 additional COVID-related deaths have been reported from December 20, 2020, January 21, January 25, and January 26, 2021.

459 new cases were reported on Tuesday from more than 12,000 tests. The testing positivity rate was 3.6 per cent. There are 604 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 110 in intensive care.