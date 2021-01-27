A second case of COVID-19 has been identified in an individual from Roy Bickell Public School. A letter dated January 25th confirmed the additional case, and the province has issued an alert.

School administration has reached out to the families of students identified as close contacts. The school remains open for in-person learning.

Roy Bickell School has now been placed on alert by the province, which means between two and four cases have been identified. The six other Grande Prairie schools also on alert are Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, Crystal Park School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Derek Taylor School, and St. Kateri Catholic School.