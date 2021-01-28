While COVID-19 case numbers have been increasing since students returned to classes, the Grande Prairie Public School Division is crediting its staff and students with showing resilience, along with following safety protocols. Superintendent Sandy McDonald says it’s not easy trying to plan for the unexpected during a pandemic, but families across Grande Prairie are making it look simple, especially when it comes to adhering to potential changes.

“Our students and staff, and, as always, parents, are doing a really good job to persevere through all the changes, all the disruptions, and accommodations we need to make to deal with the pandemic and its influence on our schools,” he says. “Everyone shows great understanding and a shared commitment to the growth and achievements of our students and I’m really proud of the division.”

McDonald says while they will continue to do everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 within their schools, he believes the province was accurate in the assessment that it’s not entirely realistic to assume they can get the number of cases to zero in the current climate.

“What we need to do is continue to make the efforts to keep our communities as healthy and as safe as we possibly can a priority. We will do what we need to do to comply with whatever the guidelines of the day are.”.

As of January 26th, four schools in the Grande Prairie Public School Division have been issued a COVID-19 alert by Alberta Health Services. The alert status is posted publicly if between two and four active cases are confirmed in that school.