More COVID-19 cases have been reported at Grande Prairie schools. According to letters sent home to families on January 24th, two or more cases have been diagnosed at both St. Kateri Catholic School St. Joseph High Catholic High School, prompting the province to issue alerts, which means there are between two and four cases.

Alberta Health Services says an investigation is underway into who may have been exposed at the schools while the individuals were infected. Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted.

Since the return of in-person classes, six schools in Grande Prairie have been placed under alert status. As of Monday, January 25th, Alberta Health Services is reporting an alert status in effect at Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, Crystal Park School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, Derek Taylor School, and St. Kateri Catholic School.