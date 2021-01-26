The Kleskun 4-H Multi Club in Sexsmith, Wildrose 4-H Multi Club in Valleyview, Eaglesham 4-H Beef Club in Eaglesham, and the Berwyn 4-H Multi-Coveralls Club in Peace River area have all received cash from Farm Credit Canada’s 4-H Club Fund. Up to $500 per club will be put toward developing existing programs, covering costs associated with local events and exchanges, supporting volunteers, or buying resources.

“By providing opportunities for young people to learn and grow, 4-H clubs across the country are preparing the next generation for success,” said Todd Klink, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer at FCC. FCC is proud to support these initiatives and the 4-H clubs that are helping develop our future leaders.”

4-H Club Canada CEO Shannon Benner adds the money is meant to help the clubs create the programs they need to develop youth leaders. The four regional clubs are among 57 from across Alberta to receive part of the annual funding, for a total of $28,500 coming into the province in 2021.