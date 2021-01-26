Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says stricter border measures are on the way.

While he didn’t specify exactly what those would be, he says they will be announced in the coming days and he’s urging Canadians not to travel between different provinces or out of the country.

Trudeau says the government is working to make sure the new regulations don’t interrupt the supply chain between countries.

Meanwhile, Trudeau says he spoke with the CEO’s from Moderna and Pfizer and was reassured that the vaccine delivery schedules laid out will be respected.

Earlier Tuesday the European Union warned it might enforce control on vaccines made in Europe, possibly further interrupting vaccine deliveries to Canada.