A nearly two-hour discussion between members of Grande Prairie city council and Alberta Health Services has left municipal leaders feeling optimistic about the amount and type of COVID-19 information they will receive going forward. City councillors have asked staff to write a letter to the province and applicable ministers, hoping to get more localized COVID-19 related numbers, including patients in intensive care, hospitalization rates, and a relaunch plan.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says that information would be of great value, not only for members of city council, but for the community at large.

“I’m very comfortable with the conversations we had tonight, and they sent excellent representatives who answered all the questions that were proposed to them,” she said after the meeting Monday. “Would this night have been nice if it happened sooner? Absolutely, but I’m optimistic the relationship is strengthened.”

Clayton adds a major desire from the city’s perspective would be for the province to offer up a relaunch plan, including things like timelines, milestones and opening dates.

“Key points of where we consider restaurants, organized sport and what that looks like on the horizon,” she explains.

Mayor Clayton says they’re also hoping to get a little more information on summer events, especially as the vaccine continues to be administered across the province.

“Our municipality, volunteers, and non-profit groups want to know should they continue planning, should people book their holidays around this, and we are optimistic that the province will be able to get us some information shortly on what summer events look like,” she adds.

Clayton says no specific timeline has been given as to how often AHS and the city plan to meet and discuss the pandemic in detail.