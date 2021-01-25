22 recoveries and six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24-hours. The latest data from the province shows 176 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of January 24th.

Out in the County of Grande Prairie, six recoveries, and no new active cases were reported on Sunday. There are now 54 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the county.

One new death was reported in the AHS north zone, a female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre. The case included comorbidities. It was one of 25 COVID-19 related deaths reported by the province on Sunday. 1,574 people have died as a result of COVID-19 across Alberta since the pandemic began.

Province-wide, 362 new cases were reported on Sunday from 7,186 tests.