A suspect in a recent stabbing in Prince George has been apprehended in Grande Prairie.

Authorities say the stabbing took place Saturday, January 23rd in downtown Prince George, where they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Just 24 hours later, police in Grande Prairie located and apprehended the suspect, 28-year-old Jacob Johan Vanderminne.

Prince George RCMP Constable Jennifer Cooper tells our sister station, MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com that the public played a big role in tracking down the suspect.

“We had a few people phone in with the information that we needed, which led us to find him another province away so that is really great people were willing to pitch in and help us out like that,” she added.

Cooper says they are waiting for the suspect to return to BC. Vanderminne has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.