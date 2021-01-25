Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard believes it’s time to move on from her holiday travel controversy. In addition to frustration about her vacation to Hawaii in December, she says she has heard a growing sentiment from constituents that they would prefer her to refocus on her work in the constituency after resigning from her post as Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“They know I’m hard working; my heart is in the right place and they just want to see me move on.”

Allard hasn’t spoken publicly since apologizing for her travel on January 1st, but issued a letter on Monday, spelling out her plans to earn back the trust she feels was broken. Speaking to MyGrandePrairieNow.com about why it took nearly a month to address the public again, Allard says there is wisdom in giving space for people to calm down.

“You don’t race in right after an argument to fix it, and I feel like constituents deserved some space to process it before I engaged with them.”

Allard says, in the end, she isn’t the one who gets to decides how people are processing the fallout of her travel choice. However, she says the most powerful thing in an apology is the action and not the words, and hopes her actions going forward can win back some of that trust.

“It’s about my continued determination to serve the greater good in the Peace Region and for the people of Grande Prairie… that’s how I think my apology will be demonstrated through action.”

Allard was one of several Alberta MLAs and government employees who faced harsh criticism for international travel over the holidays, despite federal and provincial public health guidance against it.