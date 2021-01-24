Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. Two of two deaths, a man and woman, both in their 90s, are linked to the outbreak at the Grande Prairie Care Centre.

The third death, a man in his 90s, is linked to the outbreak at Prairie Lake Supportive Living. It is the sixth COVID-19 death connected to the facility.

The three were among 24 deaths reported by Alberta Health on Saturday. 1,549 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Alberta since the onset of the pandemic.

Five new cases and four recovered cases of the virus were also reported over the last 24 hours in Grande Prairie. The municipality now has 192 active cases of the virus.

In the County of Grande Prairie, eight new cases of the virus and one recovery were reported over the last 24 hours. There are now 60 active cases of COVID-19 in that region.

Province wide, 463 new cases of Covid-19 were reported as of January 23rd from 10,237 tests.