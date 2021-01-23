16 new and 17 recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest data from the province shows 194 active cases of the virus in the city as of January 22nd.

Three new cases and four recovered cases of the virus were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie in the over the last 24 hours. There are now 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Province wide, 573 new cases were reported on Friday from just over 10,000 tests.