Additional case of COVID-19 confirmed at Charles Spencer High
Charles Spencer High School (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Charles Spencer High School in Grande Prairie. In a letter sent home Friday, the school reported the additional case, following the notice of the first shared on January 20th.
It’s noted all families of close contacts have been contacted. A student is considered a close contact if a case is identified in their immediate classroom.
The school remains open to in-person learning for students that have not been identified as close contacts.