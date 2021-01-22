Power outage map in the City of Grande Prairie as of 2:30 p.m, January 22nd. (ATCO.com)

UPDATE: ATCO Electric says power has been restored.

Some 3,000 customers are without power this Friday afternoon after ATCO Electric reported an outage that stretches from Swanavon to nearly the eastern border of the City of Grande Prairie.

The lights went out around 2:25 p.m. and the estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m.. The affected area includes parts of Swanavon, Highland Park, Southview, Patterson Place, Creekside, Morgan Meadows, and Riverstone. Flickering has been reported in other parts as well.