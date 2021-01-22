Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in at least two more schools around Grande Prairie.

The first is an individual from Alexander Forbes School, with January 12th and 13th as the possible exposure dates. Close contacts are isolating until at least January 28th.

The second is an individual at Bridge Network Outreach School. Families were notified on January 20th.

In both cases, the schools remain open to in-person learning for students who are not identified as close contacts. Officials from both schools say they are working closely with Alberta Health Services to continue delivering the necesscecary health and safety measures to protect staff and students.