A Grande Prairie-owned and operated pipeline company is shaking things up a piece of its equipment, all in the name of raising money for families in need. Kinetic Energies has painted a side boom the colours of the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, with all proceeds from every job it is used in going to help families with the costs associated with staying at the facility.

While the recipient of the funding may be different, the idea is the continuation of similar acts of fundraising here in the Swan City. Specifically, in November 2020, an NTL Pipelines pink pipelayer sold for $245,000 at auction. All of the proceeds were donated to the Community Foundation of Northwest Alberta Eva Marie Cancer Support Fund, created in support of men and women fighting cancer in Alberta.

“We saw the boom at the auction and thought how nice it would be to get that and carry on that tradition,” says Kinetic Pipeline Manager Jim Bailey. “Fortunately for [them], it went for way more money than we could afford,” he joked.

Bailey adds they realized they had an older side boom sitting in the yard that still runs well, and came up with the idea of attempting something similar with the Stollery Children’s Hospital. He says it’s a small way of giving back in thanks for all the good the hospital has done over the years for thousands of families across Alberta, including many current and past employees.

“We got a hold of them and asked if it would be ok if we flew their flag, with their colours and all proceeds we would most certainly get to them, and they were good with that,” he says.

“It’s currently on its first job as of Thursday, so all the money comes through our accounting in house, we cut a cheque and send it to our contact at the Stollery,” says Kinetic Energies Owner Jonathan Billings.

Bailey says, despite several businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things, he hopes others in the region will follow a similar path with their own equipment.