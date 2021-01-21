A number of good buy to hunger bags on display during the campaign (Supplied, Krysta Gendreau)

Food banks across the Grande Prairie region are a little fuller thanks to the generosity of residents in the Peace Country.

Residents dug deep in the month of December, donating more than $45,000 to New Horizon Co-op’s Good Buy to Hunger Campaign.

Stores across the region sold decals and bags filled with non-perishable food items, with all proceeds going to local food banks throughout the month. At the end of the 31 days, the company threw in an additional $15,000, making for total of $60,289 to fill the coffers of food banks in more than 10 municipalities.

Marketing Team Leader Krysta Gendreau says while they were hopeful to raise as much money as possible for the cause, they were all too aware of the tough situation many find themselves in.

“We know the community has been affected in a large way this last year, and we were a little unsure as to what that would do for the December campaign. We were very confident we were going to beat our goal, but this even surpassed what we were expecting.”

She adds, initially, the top up was set to be $10,000, but, during the middle of the campaign, organizers decided to rethink their strategy.

“The senior leadership team committed to looking at the needs in the community, and half way through the money [they] decided to bump it up to $15,000,” she says. “But, we had such a big amount raised from the community, it was just huge.”

The food banks receiving the financial boost include those in Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Wembley, and Clairmont.