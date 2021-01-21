A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an individual from École Montrose Scool. Officials have reached out to families whose students have been identified as close contacts. According to administration, a close contact is anyone who shares an immediate classroom with an individual who has tested positive.

The school remains open to in-person learning for those not contacted, and the school says it is working closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff.