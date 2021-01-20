UPDATE: A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Derek Taylor School. A letter sent home on January 19th shows an additional case was diagnosed.

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an individual from Derek Taylor Public School.

In a letter sent to parents on January 16th, the school administration says all families with children in the affected classroom had been contacted.

School officials say that in-person learning will continue as planned for those not contacted as a potential close contact with the confirmed case. They add they will continue to work with Alberta Health Services to ensure measures are in place to protect staff and students.