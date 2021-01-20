Another flight from Calgary to Grande Prairie has been flagged as potential exposure to COVID-19 for certain passengers. Health Canada says passengers on the January 7th WestJet flight WS3191 who were seated in rows four through 10 may have been exposed to the virus.

Those in the affected rows are being to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and quarantine immediately if any COVID-19 symptoms begin to develop.

Health officials say they consider a row of seats affected if they are within three rows of a passenger who was confirmed to have COVID-19.