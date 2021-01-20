West Fraser Timber is one step closer to officially finalizing its takeover of Norbord, including the mill south of Grande Prairie. Shareholders for both companies have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the transaction, which would see Norbord shareholders own 44 per cent of the company and West Fraser 56 per cent.

Completion of the sale is still is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions. Norbord is the world’s largest OSB producer with a capacity of close to nine billion square feet.

Norbord merged with Ainsworth in 2015.