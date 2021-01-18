A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at St. Catherine School in Grande Prairie. A letter was sent to the families of close contacts on January 15th by Alberta Health Services.

It’s reported the exposure happened on January 11th, the first day in-person classes were back in session. Affected staff and students are legally required to stay home and quarantine until January 26th, unless they develop symptoms, test positive, or have another exposure to the coronavirus.