The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking the public to come forward if they know of any incidents similar to one involving two minors earlier this month. Police say they were called about inappropriate sexual contact between a man and two youth at a home in the city on January 4th.

It’s alleged the minors were offered unspecified things in exchange for going to a home business the RCMP says is unlicensed called The White Spot Spa. They were removed from the home, and a number of items were seized by officers.

50-year-old David Thomas White has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. According to online listings and social media posts, White runs The White Spot Spa and is a certified Raynor Massage Therapist who offers body wrap treatments.

The suspect has been released with several conditions, including going to any public park, swimming area, daycare centre, school ground, playground, or community centre where anyone under the age of 16 could reasonably be expected to be around. He also isn’t allowed be alone with a child under the age of 16 or have any device that can access the internet.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone who has had something similar happen to them is asked to come forward by calling the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

White has a court date set for February 17th.