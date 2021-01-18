COVID-19 case confirmed at Riverstone Public School
Riverstone Public School (Facebook)
A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an individual from Riverstone Public School.
In an email sent home to parents on Monday, the school administration says all families with children in the affected classroom had been contacted.
School officials say that in-person learning will continue as planned for the rest of the school, with close contact being kept with Alberta Health Services to ensure all possible health and safety measures are taken.