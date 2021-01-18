Two people from Grande Prairie have been charged after their alleged involvement in a series of break and enters in Saskatchewan. The Saskatoon RCMP says it was called to investigate a series of break and enters and an assault around 8 a.m. on January 17th in the Hamlet of Grasswood, just south of Saskatoon.

Mounties say a mid-size SUV was stolen from the area and was seen entering Saskatoon city limits. Soon after, police say they received a report of a armed robbery, where the suspects allegedly stole another vehicle and dumped the SUV.

Authorities report finding the second stolen vehicle abandoned in an alley, and with the help of a Saskatoon Police canine unit, believe the suspects had committed six break-and-enters within a five-block radius.

Later that morning, both were located and arrested by police in separate backyards nearby. 28-year-old John Tustin and 25-year-old Tabatha Wyllier from Grande Prairie are charged with break and enter, robbery, mischief, and aggravated assault.