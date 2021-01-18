UPDATE: Grande Prairie RCMP says that Chassity Horseman has been located safe and unharmed.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman. Police say 23-year-old Chassity Horseman was last seen in Grande Prairie on January 16th.

Authorities say Horseman is described as standing about 5’4″, weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Mounties say there is concern for Chassity’s well-being.

Police are urging anyone with information in regard to Chassity’s whereabouts to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).