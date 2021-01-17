A fourth person has died as a result of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health, the deceased was a man in 70s linked to the outbreak at Prairie Lake Supportive Living, and the case included comorbidities.

His was one of 19 new COVID-19 related deaths reported to the provincial health authority on Saturday. 1,436 Albertans are reported to have died as a result of the virus since the pandemic began.

Seven new cases and 12 recovered cases of COVID-19 are also being reported in the same time frame in the County of Grande Prairie. There are now 51 active and 249 recovered cases of the virus in the county.

AHS is also reporting six new cases and 19 recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie in the last 24 hours. Grande Prairie is now reported to have 193 active cases of the virus.

Across Alberta, 750 new cases of COVID-19 were reported as of the end of day January 16th from 11,484 tests. There are now 12,713 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.