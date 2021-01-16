Alberta Health Services is reporting a 13th person in the City of Grande Prairie has died due to COVID-19. According to Alberta Health, the deceased was a woman in her 50s, and the case included comorbidities.

Hers was one of 15 new COVID-19 related deaths reported to the provincial health authority on Friday. 1,417 Albertans have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

AHS is also reporting 19 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. Grande Prairie is now reported to have 206 active cases of the virus.

In the County of Grande Prairie, one recovered case of COVID-19 is being reported in the same time frame. There are now 57 active and 237 recovered cases of the virus in the county.

Across Alberta, 717 new cases of the virus were reported as of the end of day January 15th from just over 12,000 tests. There are now 12,713 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.