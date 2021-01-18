The Sandra Schmirler Foundation will be donating $20,000 to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation over the next two years.

The foundation provides grants to communities that host the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling, of which the Tour Challenge will be held this September at the Coca-Cola Centre.

Hospital foundation Major Gifts Officer Dawn Miller says the funds will go a long way in creating major changes to those in the Neonatal Intensive care unit.

“Receiving these funds for our NICU is incredible… it will give us the opportunity to work directly with the NICU staff to identify and purchase equipment and supplies they need to enhance care for our tiniest of patients.”

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation is dedicated to helping families across Canada with premature newborn babies, or babies born with various medical conditions. The foundation is named after Canadian Curling legend and Olympic Gold Medal winning athlete Sandra Schmirler, who died of cancer in March 2000.

Miller says the organisation provides a shining example of the impact the former three-time World Curling Championship winner still makes in this country, even 20 years after her passing.

“It is beautiful how the memory of a Canadian icon, such as Sandra, lives on in such a beautiful way,” she says. “We at the foundation are proud to work with such a like-minded organization.”

Chair of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation board Ian Cunningham says they want all babies born too soon, too small, or too sick to have the chance to grow up and be champions.

“By continuing to recognize and celebrate Sandra Schmirler’s love of family, we are grateful that we can make a difference in NICUs right across Canada like the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.”