A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Grande Prairie Composite High School.

In a letter sent home to parents dated January 15th, Grande Prairie Public School Division officials told parents and guardians that Alberta Health Services will call those who have been identified as a close contact to the confirmed case.

The school will remain open for those not identified as a close contact. The board adds that all needed measures, including deep cleaning and disinfecting key spaces, and removing and storing items which can not be cleaned will be done.