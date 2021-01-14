A new COVID-19 death has been reported in each the City and County of Grande Prairie.

Alberta Health says both deaths are related to the outbreak at Prairie Lake Supportive Living. The first was a man in his 50s and the second was a man in his 90s. Both cases reportedly included comorbidities. There are now 12 total deaths related to COVID-19 in the city and three in the county.

AHS says there 28 new cases of the virus have also been reported in Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours, along with five recoveries. The municipality now has a total of 187 active cases as of January 13th, with 776 recoveries.

In the county, two new and one recovered case of COVID-19 was reported on Wednesday. The County of Grande Prairie now has 48 active and 236 recovered cases of the virus.

Across Alberta, 967 new cases were reported over the last 24-hours from 16,219 tests. There are now 12,434 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.