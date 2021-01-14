The Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce and the City of Grande Prairie have teamed up for an ongoing set of tailored instructional workshops that look to help support the needs of business owners and operators in the region.

The virtual series, called ‘Serving Up Knowledge’, will deep dive into a number of topics, with the first five sessions in the series focusing on supporting businesses’ digital goals in marketing, photography, and cybersecurity.

The sessions, which will be online only, are set to start with Product Photography Tips & Tricks with Chris Beauchamp on January 28th at 10 a.m.

The workshops will then occur weekly until March 4th, except for February 18th as focus, as the Growing the North Conference will be taking centre stage.