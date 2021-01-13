There are still opportunities for Peace Country cattle ranchers to represent the local cattle community. Four delegate spots were filled at last week’s Alberta Beef Producers delegate election leaving three available for ranchers in the area. One re-elected delegate, Gary These of Peace River explains it’s a two-year position.

“You’ll need to volunteer, and have had to own cattle and have sold them in the last year,” he says.

Volunteering includes setting up and participating in webinars, speaker events and, before COVID-19, in-person workshops. These adds that he is hopeful for more in-person meetings in 2021.

“We’ve been doing a lot of Zoom meetings and that isn’t real optimal, I don’t think. Hopefully when this virus is less of a problem then things will be back to normal.”

Alberta Beef Producers has undergone significant changes in the past year, from taking their zones from nine down to five to lowering their total delegates from 54 down to 35. The new Northwest zone extends from the Municipal District of Greenview to Mackenzie County.

The group is also planning a magazine set to hit shelves in February to spark buzz around the organization and keep Albertans informed on the beef industry. The three other delegates joining These are Lori Kinee, Erin Moskalyk, and Mike Nadeau. Ranchers interested in the three available spots can check out AlbertaBeef.org for more information.