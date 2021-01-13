Grande Prairie RCMP seized counterfeit cash, government documents, stolen SIN cards and other materials following a search of two Grande Prairie homes. Two suspects have been arrested and charged. (Supplied, RCMP)

Several charges have been laid by Grande Prairie RCMP after the theft of money from an ATM at a local business in Grande Prairie. Police say the two suspects have also been charged as they were discovered with false currencies, illegal government documents, forgery devices and other illicit materials.

The investigation launched on January 5th resulted in two search warrants obtained for homes in the city. As a result, police seized counterfeit Canadian and American cash, stolen identity documents including SIN and bank cards, fake drivers and firearms licenses, and equipment used to make false documents.

34-year-old Kodie Letendre and 30-year-old Veronica Rennie have both been charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a forged document, possession of instruments for making forged documents, illegal possession of government documents, theft of credit card, two counts of making counterfeit money, possession of counterfeit money, and having instruments for counterfeiting.

Rennie has also been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking. Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Jan. 27th.

Police have identified at least five victims in relation to this investigation and have recovered their stolen property. RCMP say they are continuing to investigate for further victims.