Members of the RCMP both in the City and County of Grande Prairie handed out nearly 450 tickets to drivers throughout December.

As a result of the month-long road safety initiative handled by Grande Prairie RCMP general duty members, Municipal Traffic Unit, and Grande Prairie rural members, 388 violation tickets were issued in the city, with an additional 43 in the county.

Police say between the two jurisdictions, 17 impaired drivers were issues immediate roadside sanctions, including four 30 day suspensions. Authorities say the holidays didn’t slow people down, either, as impaired driving charges were laid on both Christmas and Boxing Day as well.

Police say for context, 149 impaired driver charges were laid the rest of the year.