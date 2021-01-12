The City of Grande Prairie's 2021 Women of Influence Awards are now open for nominations. In 2020, Erica Fisher was named the Young Woman of Influence. This year's awards will be held virtually due to ongoing provincial health guidelines concerning COVID-19. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow.com Staff)

Nominations for the 2021 Women of Influence Awards in Grande Prairie are now open. The annual ceremony recognizes women who have made a strong impact in the community by promoting equality, providing opportunities for women, and breaking barriers in their respective fields.

The awards were created to commemorate International Women’s Day in the city, and are an outlet to celebrate the achievements of women, as well as promoting equality for all. The three award categories for an award are Young Woman of Influence, Trailblazing Woman of Influence, and Distinguished Woman of Influence.

Though the awards are usually held in-person, a reception will take place virtually on March 5th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The online event will feature the awards ceremony and a guest speaker.

The theme of International Women’s Day for 2021 is “#ChooseToChallenge.” The context encourages people to challenge and call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping.

International Women’s Day is recognized world-wide to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, as well as to advocate for the continued advancements and development of equal rights.

The awards are open to women of all backgrounds, experiences and industries. Nomination packages are available online and must be submitted by Monday, February 15, 2021.