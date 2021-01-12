City of Grande Prairie councillors is shipping the municipal mask bylaw back to the committee level. While the current bylaw C-1426, is set to expire at the end of January, Mayor Jackie Clayton says they’re looking to determine the best course forward.

“Council’s intent with that was to simply receive more information from administration to make a decision in regards to the end date of this bylaw,” she says.

“It currently ends at the end of January, and right now there’s a consideration with what the province has mandated and how that works with the dates with our bylaw,” she adds.

Clayton says it was evident that councillors are wanting more detailed information in short order. Despite two different motions being tabled regarding the bylaw on Monday, one which would see the end date removed, and one which would see it extended until the fall, Mayor Clayton says they’ll be taking a closer look at several different scenarios.

“Not having a date was concerning to council, people want to know what this looks like on the horizon and what council is leading in regard to the direction going forward with masks once the provincial mandate is lifted,” she adds.

The municipal mandate was triggered on October 26th, 2020 when the combined active COVID-19 caseload in the region, which includes both the City and County of Grande Prairie, reached 100.