Major delays are expected on Highway 2 as it is closed just north of the Dunvegan Bridge after reports of an overturned tractor-trailer north of Rycroft. Alberta 511 reports the incident happened just before 5 p.m. Monday evening. No details as to what caused the overturn have been released.

Alberta 511 says the road is closed off as emergency crews are on scene. However, no detour is available for motorists. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.