Alberta Health Services is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 as well as four recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie from numbers collected on Sunday. There are now 159 active and 750 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The County of Grande Prairie saw three new cases and six recoveries confirmed on January 10th. A total of 41 cases are considered active in the municipality, as well as 231 cases recovered.

Within the AHS North zone, there are now 1,688 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 64 people are currently hospitalized, with seven people within the zone require intensive care.

Across Alberta, 639 new cases were confirmed from 9,800 tests completed on January 10th. Province-wide, there are currently 811 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, of whom 130 are in the ICU. Another 23 Albertans were recorded on Thursday to have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,307 people.