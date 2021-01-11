UPDATE: Environment Canada has ended the wind warning for the area, saying wind speeds are no longer expected to meet warning criteria.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the City of Grande Prairie and much of northwestern Alberta. Meteorologists say anyone in the area should keep an eye out for extended wind gusts, which earlier this afternoon, were clocked at 100 kilometres an hour at the Grande Prairie airport.

Officials say anyone driving should be ready to adjust their habits due to quickly changing conditions thanks to the high wind. They’re also warning that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.