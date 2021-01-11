Two flights between Grande Prairie and Calgary on January 2nd are confirmed to have carried a passenger who tested positive for COVID-19.

WestJet flight WS3188 from Grande Prairie to Calgary in rows seven to 13, and flight WS3189 from Calgary to Grande Prairie in rows two to eight are reported to have been affected. The two flights were among nine at the Calgary airport recorded to have carried a passenger with COVID-19 on January 2nd, and are among more than 50 recorded between January 1st and 9th.

All passengers who were present on those flights are being told to monitor for symptoms for 14 days. The Government of Canada recommends immediately self-isolating if symptoms are developed at any time, as well as contacting a local public health authority.