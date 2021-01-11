County of Grande Prairie councillors have given the green light to the management plan for a proposed non-motorized natural day-use recreation area adjacent to Evergreen Park.

The 99-acre plot of land, when fully developed, will provide a recreation space for several user groups, including pedestrians, on-leash dogs, cyclists, and equestrians. However, the outside of the 99-acre area, the crown land will still allow for current, motorized recreation.

“This is a very popular outdoor recreation area,” says Reeve Leanne Beaupre. “This plan and these enhancements support the area’s natural peaceful character and ensure the public can enjoy its beauty and safety long into the future.”

Beaupre adds that the county will not be on the hook for any additional funding for the project, as it has already been earmarked as part of the 2021 operating budget. She says some of the additional enhancements include new signage, placement of a port-a-potty, fencing around the east boundary to enhance security, and improvements to the parking area.

The land will be managed by the County of Grande Prairie for the next ten years as part of the lease agreement from the Province of Alberta. The improvements are expected to begin to be put into place sometime in Spring 2021.