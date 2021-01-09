A 10th death due to COVID-19 is being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health confirms the fatality to be a man in his 90's. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 as well as one recovery in the City of Grande Prairie from numbers collected Friday. There are now 158 active and 731 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The County of Grande Prairie saw 1 new case and no recoveries confirmed on January 8th. A total of 41 cases are considered active in the municipality, as well as 225 cases recovered.

Within the AHS North zone, there are now 1,652 active cases of COVID-19, a net increase of 144. Of these, 63 people are currently hospitalized. five people within the zone require intensive care and one person in the region was recorded on Friday to have died of COVID-19.

Across Alberta, 989 new cases were confirmed from 13,540 tests completed on January 8th. The daily positivity rate is approximately 7.3 per cent.

Province-wide, there are currently 827 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, of whom 132 are in the ICU. Another 31 Albertans were recorded on Thursday to have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,272 people.

AHS has not updated the vaccine doses administered within the province from Friday. As of the end of the day January 7th, a total of 37,686 doses have been administered in Alberta. AHS is not specifying how many vaccines were from Pfizer or Moderna.