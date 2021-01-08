Alberta Health Services is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 as well as six recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie were confirmed Thursday. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 as well as six recoveries in the City of Grande Prairie were confirmed Thursday. There are now 149 active and 730 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The County of Grande Prairie saw 10 new cases and three recoveries confirmed on January 7th. A total of 40 cases are considered active in the municipality, as well as 225 cases recovered.

Within the AHS North zone, there are 1,508 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 65 people are currently hospitalized. Seven people within the zone require intensive care and one person in the region was recorded on Thursday to have died of COVID-19.

Across Alberta, 1,183 new cases were confirmed from 16,765 tests completed on January 7th. The daily positivity rate is approximately 7.1 per cent.

Province-wide, there are currently 851 people with COVID-19 in hospital, of whom 135 are in the ICU. Another 24 Albertans were recorded on Thursday to have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,241 people.

AHS is now releasing a count of how many COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alberta. As of the end of the day January 7th, a total of 37,686 doses have been administered within the province. AHS is not specifying how many vaccines were from Pfizer or Moderna.