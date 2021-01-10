The Town of Beaverlodge has officially released a Request For Partnership in an effort to get the long-planned replacement for the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital across the starting line.

“This Request for Partnership is a long-awaited positive step towards realizing our vision of a new health facility within the Town that can serve our residents and those of the West County,” says Mayor Gary Rycroft.

The proposed complex would operate 24 hours a day with 12 inpatient care beds. It would include an emergency department, a lab, and diagnostics and therapy departments.

Last year, Rycroft said the municipality begun working with P3 Capital Partners, along with stakeholders like the County of Grande Prairie and Grande Spirit Foundation, to try to bring the project first announced in 2013 across the finish line.

County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre says they’re happy the town is working towards advancing the project. She adds being part of the Mountview Health Complex Committee allows them to be on the ground floor when it comes to progress.

“This committee is a fantastic opportunity to explore partnerships to enhance health care available for west County and area residents in a transparent and responsible manner.”

Rycroft says the next steps, once the process has begun and a partner has been identified, will include what he calls a robust and inclusive public engagement process. He hopes to involve not only Beaverlodge residents, but health care employees and various groups throughout the region.